Local students were recently recognized for their future commitment to the workforce, technical school, and branches of the military at the fourth annual Montgomery County Workforce Signing at the Montgomery County 4-H Fairgrounds in Crawfordsville.
Sponsored by the City of Crawfordsville, West Central Indiana Career & Technical Education hosted students to sign certificates of intent to showcase local industry partners while recognizing graduating seniors from Crawfordsville, North Montgomery, and Southmont. Western Boone seniors were also recognized due to the cancellation of the Boone County event, as Western Boone is a member of the CTE district cooperative.
Speakers included Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton; Dr. Chad Cripe, superintendent of Southmont Schools; and Tom and Jessica McClamroch, owners of Perry Equipment. Dave Peach, general manager of Forcht Broadcasting, served as the master of ceremonies for the event.
“The class of 2023 graduates are entering a world filled with possibility, and even more so, they are entering the workforce in our community filled with abundant opportunity,” Barton said. “It’s an honor for me to congratulate the students on behalf of the City of Crawfordsville.”
Students were presented with intent certificates and signed with their industry partners. Signees also received lapel pins to add to their graduation regalia. Those recognized were:
- Connor Dixon, Southmont, who was joined by Brian Butler of AHW LLC;
- Ariel Houghton, Western Boone, who was joined by Justin Sparks of the Boone County Coroner’s Office;
- Josie Johnson, North Montgomery, who was joined by Jake Johnson of F.A. Wilhelm Construction;
- Owen Kiplinger, Western Boone, who was joined by Principal Brett Miller of Western Boone High School on behalf of Ivy Tech Community College;
- Todd Laffoon, North Montgomery, who was joined by Steve Poynter of Lincoln Tech;
- Antonio Madrigal, Crawfordsville, who was joined by Sgt. Tyler Jordan of the Army National Guard;
- Nolan Manlief, North Montgomery, who was joined by Tom McClamroch of Perry Equipment;
- Eli McClaine, Western Boone, who was joined by Dale Thompson and Gary Cummins of Smart Manufacturing;
- Marianne Muniz-Escobedo, Crawfordsville, who was joined by Sgt. Tyler Jordan of the Army National Guard;
- Moises Ortiz, Crawfordsville, who was joined by Sgt. Tyler Jordan of the Army National Guard;
- Carrie Pool, Crawfordsville, who was joined by Sherri Henry of the Montgomery County Central Communications Center;
- Regan Remley, Southmont, who was joined by Chris Cogdill of C&F Fabricating, LLC;
- Airton Schu, Crawfordsville, who was joined by Sgt. Tyler Jordan of the Army National Guard; and
- Grace Shrader, North Montgomery, who was joined by Captain Travis King and SRO AJ Rice of the Montgomery County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.