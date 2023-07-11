Nancy Neel grew up attending the Indiana State Fair. She remembers her cousins coming down from South Bend, her brothers working in the Horticulture Building and participating in 4-H throughout her youth.
In the early 1970s, Neel’s mother entered a small project she had done in the fair's Open Show without her knowing, and she took home second place.
“About 20 years ago I started getting involved. I noticed there were some categories that were very competitive and some that weren’t,” Neel said. “For instance, the breads were not very competitive and I usually bake several and place quite a few of them.”
Neel has submitted a quilt she made for her great-grandmother, tried her hand at gluten free baked goods and even entered an antique cake pan that was 100 years old.
“I’m not sure why I do it every year," Neel said. "It’s always fun to see what they’re doing differently at the fair. My kids and now grandkids have continued the tradition of attending the fair and I just think it’s fascinating to see all the quilts, paintings and other submissions.”
The Zionsville resident also convinced others to join her.
Neel’s friend, Karen Koss, is a seamstress and regularly makes costumes and other clothing for her daughters. She’s entered several of her own creations at the State Fair.
“It started when I was in the seventh grade,” Koss said. “My mom would give me $25 for fall clothes for school and I realized I could make more clothes than I could ever buy for $25. I’m just so thankful to my mother for that skill.”
Over the years, Koss has entered a “Frozen” character costume, a “Downtown Abby” costume, and this year will submit a hedgehog costume - made for a performance in “Alice and Wonderland.”
“I do it because my children want me to,” Koss said. “My children and grandchildren look forward to it. They love to see it and people call and say they saw my piece. It’s fun to look for Nancy’s name and to admire all the items submitted. You can do photographs, woodworking, baking. Just find your niche and give it a try. It’s just fun.”
Neel said she loves the inspiration and personal challenge.
“I’ve learned new recipes and tried all different categories," she said. "This is something anyone can do and it might inspire someone else.”
Even if your entry doesn’t win a thing, each person receives six free tickets to the fair and a free parking pass.
Each year, entry submissions open in mid-May. The State Fair will take place July 28 through Aug. 20.
Early bird entry prices ended July 1, however, entries are still being accepted through July 21 for $50. Visit the website at https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/competitions--contests for more information.
