Cars revolving around Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis have been replaced by SPARK.
SPARK is a program that runs from July to October. Food, weekly programs and games block off the southwest quadrant of the Circle, creating a pedestrian-friendly and inviting environment to enjoy next to one of the state's most iconic monuments.
Monument Circle's temporary street closure is just one of many revitalization efforts going into Indianapolis and part of the first steps of the South Downtown Connectivity Vision Plan (CVP).
Led by the Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD), the CVP seeks to "create safer streets and more vibrant public spaces," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of downtown," Hogsett said. "We're proud to join with community members and downtown stakeholders to set forth a bold vision for the years to come."
One of the plan's main goals is to improve streetscape.
Lively ground floors, multiple building entrances, in-frequent curb cuts, attractive facades and plenty of streetscape amenities like trees, benches, and lighting characterize a good streetscape quality.
It can also include wide sidewalks that encourage outdoor seating, public art and unique historic light posts.
Renovating Georgia Street, three blocks south of Monument Circle, is a main priority for the plan. Although the street is at the heart of Downtown's entertainment district, connecting Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indiana Convention Center, the CVP says the space is not being frequently used due to a lack of maintenance, inactive ground floors, lack of flexible, programmable space, and frequent pedestrian and car conflicts.
Georgia Street currently features narrow sidewalks on both sides, with one-lane vehicle access on either side of a central walkway.
There are two proposed Georgia Street options, like one two-lane road in the center, allowing wider sidewalks and outdoor seating. Or a one-lane road with two-thirds of the space allowing for trees, outdoor seating and other streetscape improvements.
Illinois, Meridian and Pennsylvania streets are also being considered for renovations to add bike lanes, trees, and lighting, as well as reduced traffic lanes to expand sidewalks.
Trees are currently not allowed in the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission (IHPC) Wholesale District because they might block views of historic sites and buildings.
The CVP points out that many major cities with historic landmarks still use trees while maintaining views of buildings and historical landmarks. It suggests trees with light leaf structures and annually cutting back branches to keep street views.
Alleys are another portion of the city that the CVP wants to utilize. Now used for loading, unloading, and trash placement, the CVP envisions South Downtown's alleys as a secondary pedestrian network. They could be activated with lighting, murals and retail while keeping their functionality.
