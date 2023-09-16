For the past 14 years, Maplelawn Farmstead has offered free evenings of movies on the historic barn at the 1830’s farmstead.
“The movies have been an ongoing event that people look forward to because it’s shown on the barn,” said Jan Stacy, secretary of the Maplelawn Farmstead board. “Bring your own lawn chairs and we’ll have Greek’s pizza, popcorn and drinks available for purchase.”
Admission and parking are free but freewill donations are welcome and funds from items purchased will support the continued activities at Maplelawn.
On Sept. 16, catch the 1963 Afred Hitchcock classic “The Birds.”
On Sept. 23, a showing of the 1984 “Ghostbusters” will be projected on the historic barn.
Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movies begin at dusk.
Prior to the movie, the large field near the barn will provide plenty of space for yard games like corn hole and throwing a football around.
While the home will not be open for tours, the property features 11 structures, including historic barns, hog sheds, chicken houses, a tractor barn and other historical buildings and items.
The farmstead was named a Historic District on the National Registrar of Historic Places by the National Park Service in 2011.
Stacy said the evenings often give guests “an old-fashioned feeling.”
“For many people, coming to Maplelawn reminds them of their grandparents, an old family farm or even their desire to have a farm,” Stacy said. “It brings back memories and even though Zionsville has grown so much, this is like a little gem in the town.”
The fun and slightly creepy films were selected this year in anticipation of Maplelawn’s first-ever Halloween event. Halloween Fright Nights will run over several weekends in October.
There is no rain date scheduled for the two movie events. Follow Maplelawn Farmstead on Facebook for the most up-to-date details.
Maplelawn Homestead is at 9575 Whitestown Road, Zionsville. For more information, visit the website at https://maplelawnfarmstead.org/.
