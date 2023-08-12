MAVPAK leadership, in partnership with the Town of Whitestown and Boone County Economic Development Corporation, officially opened its new Whitestown facility at 5102 East 500 South.
MAVPAK serves people through packaging, providing packaging, warehousing, and equipment solutions to logistics and distribution companies throughout the region. MAVPAK has been named to the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) Fast 25 list multiple times, most recently in 2022.
“Whitestown is a natural fit for MAVPAK’s growing needs,” said John Goo, MAVPAK president. “We look forward to establishing roots in Boone County and continuing to serve others.”
“We’re excited to welcome MAVPAK to Whitestown,” said Whitestown Town Council President Eric Nichols. “Their innovative solutions, proven success, and positive culture make them a great addition to this community.”
“MAVPAK has been a friend of the Boone EDC’s for years, and we are glad to finally welcome them home to Boone County,” said Molly Whitehead, Boone EDC executive director. “MAVPAK is known for its strong culture and philanthropic nature, which we believe will be a great fit for our community.”
