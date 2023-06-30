Walter and Bridgette Burtner are this year’s Boone County 4th of July parade grand marshals.
And their friends aren’t surprised.
“They don’t come any better than those two,” Charles Purdy, a fellow American Legion member, said. “They are fine people.”
Walter has farmed in Boone County all his life and raises cattle northwest of Lebanon. He also owns Mimi’s Market and co-owns Lebanon’s Pizza King.
Bridgette was an underwriter for CNO Financial Group for 24 years.
The pair met here in 1978 and have made Boone County their home ever since. They are devoted to their children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and public service.
She’s a member of the Boone County Extension Homemakers and has served on many boards of directors for the Lebanon First Baptist Church.
He has served 20 years with the Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation and has been a member and officer of the Lebanon Elks Lodge and Boone County Shriner’s Club. He’s a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and a past member of the Boone County Pork Producers.
The two help prepare Thanksgiving meals delivered by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Christmas meals served by the Lebanon Elks Lodge.
They’ve participated in many activities with their children from parent-teacher organizations to coaching sports, and especially with 4-H.
Walter can be seen every year, bidding on anything from livestock to pies during the annual 4-H Fair Livestock and Homemakers’ Baked Goods auctions.
And, despite their community involvement, the couple was surprised to be selected as marshals.
“He’s involved in many things,” Purdy said. “He’s done wonderful things for the American Legion, I can tell you. They’ve done wonderful things for the community. The list goes on and on. But they’re humble, and he couldn’t believe it.”
Their children are Beau Burtner, Brittany Burtner and Breanna Shively.
