The Boone County Health Department’s July board meeting has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items.
- - -
The Sheridan School Board and the Sheridan Education Association will hold a public hearing at 6:25 p.m. Monday in the media center at Sheridan Middle School, 3030 W. 246th St., Sheridan.
The purpose of the meeting is to take testimony regarding teacher compensation and collective bargaining.
- - -
The Whitestown Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
Items on the agenda include requests from Blue Beacon Truck Wash to construct a truck wash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Road; Whitelick Creek Commerce Park West to construct a 182,564-square-foot building and associated parking lot on 10.15 acres on the east side of County Road 475 East; and Lennar Homes of Indiana which is looking to build65 townhomes on 9.97 acres on the southwest corner of the intersection of Indianapolis Road and C.R 750 S.
- - -
The Sheridan School Board will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the media center at Sheridan Middle School, 3030 W. 246th St., Sheridan.
- - -
The Whitestown Board of Metropolitan Police Commission will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
The purpose of the meeting is to interview prospective employees and to discuss job performance evaluations of employees.
Following this meeting, the board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m.
- - -
The Thorntown Plan Commission and Thorntown Town Council will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the public meeting room of Thorntown Town Hall, 101 W. Main St., Thorntown.
