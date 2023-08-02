From deep-fried corn to heightened public safety rules, here’s all Hoosiers need to know about this year’s Indiana State Fair. The fair began last Friday and runs through Aug. 30, although it will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Last year more than 837,000 people attended the event.
New rules to know
This year, a new public safety rule will prohibit minors from entering the fair after 6 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone older than 21.
Adults can only chaperone up to six individuals and have to stay at the fair with the minors the entire time they are there.
Fairgoers can only bring bags that are 9x10x12 inches or smaller and cannot bring weapons.
Fair highlights
This year’s theme is all about basketball, which has a rich history in Indiana. In fact, the inventor of basketball himself, Dr. James Naismith, said basketball truly took off once it spread to Indiana despite first originating in Massachusetts. He said Indiana remains the “center of the sport.”
According to a state fair press release, basketball was well-received in Indiana because it was an affordable and convenient way for the children of farmers to play a sport in the 1800s since the playing season was based around planting and harvest season.
Basketball-theme activities at the fair range from educational exhibits to Hoopfest — an amusement park that will feature basketball clinics and full-blown tournaments. Other activities include “Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Experience,” a display of Gene Hackman’s car from the iconic basketball movie "Hoosiers" and a Chuck Taylor exhibit.
Fun and food
While many of the fair’s favorite elements remain, Hoosiers can look forward to several new activities and unique treats.
In signature Indiana fashion, the fair will be serving several corn-themed snacks, including deep fried corn on a stick topped with mayonnaise and parmesan cheese and a cup of corn, nacho cheese and Flaming Hot Cheetos.
The fair will have no shortage of sweets either. This year, adults will be able to enjoy a Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake while their kids can enjoy a chocolatey spin on a classic with the Nutellaphant Ear.
On the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand, fairgoers are able to watch pigs race for an Oreo cookie every Friday through Sunday at varying times.
For a more calming experience, fairgoers can see parakeets at the Department of Natural Resources Building from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily or visit Illuminate, a free light show happening during the first two weeks of the fair.
How to save
Hoosiers are nothing if not frugal, so many will be happy to see that the fair doesn’t have to be expensive.
Ticket prices are $14 and wristbands are $40. Wristbands allow unlimited access to midway rides that day of the fair and are valid only on Wednesdays, Fridays and the last Sunday of the fair.
Certain days of the fair also offer discounted admission.
Aug. 3, 10 and 17 will be $3 Thursdays, including $3 admission, midway rides and food options. On Aug. 9, people can get free admission to the fair with a copy of the IndyStar.
Finally, AAA cardholders will be able to receive free admission Aug. 16 and military and first responders, along with their families, will receive free admission Aug. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.