Little girls wearing their finest dresses and jewelry sat in rows of chairs and kept their eyes on the front of the room. They whispered to one another and their mothers.
Only 2-year-old Aurelia Krohannon ran to the front of the room in a fit of joy and danced alone for the others. Her princess dress twirled with her and she sang, drawing smiles from parents.
A table loaded with boxed juices and cookies stood at the ready. It was time for the Queen’s Tea Party on the final day of this year’s Boone County Fair.
Then Miss Boone County Jacqueline Pratt and her court entered the room in their sequined and glittered ball gowns, and a complete hush fell over the room.
Pratt and the others introduced themselves to a subdued crowd. Then Cinderella, a.k.a. Taylor Moss, breezed into the room in a blue dress and charmed the youngsters, many of whom wore their own princess dresses for the occasion.
Some of the girls rushed the front of the room, offering the gowned girls bracelets and showing off their new party shoes. And the queen’s court broke into singles and smaller groups to visit the more reserved girls around the room.
Conversational topics included favorite ice cream flavors and princesses, and a 3-year old in a mermaid outfit confirmed with Cinderella that the Community Building at the fairgrounds had a bathroom as she stuck a straw in a second juice box. He mother laughed.
Cinderella taught the girls a few lines of a song they sang together. Pratt cracked open a box of tiny tiara combs and placed one into the hair of each girl who wanted one.
Then the party broke into rigorous dancing with twirling, jumping, and plenty of hand holding.
A girl wearing a hot pink tulle dress and too young to dance just stood between sparkling dresses and stared.
Miss Congeniality Jayden Sanders said young girls approached her for photos and conversation all week. “It’s been wonderful,” she said with a big grin.
