Grassroots organizations created to address gun violence are on the increase, in Indiana and across the country, in the wake of more mass shootings at public gatherings, workplaces and schools.
Indiana has seen two mass shootings, one in 2021 at a shipping facility and last year at a shopping mall, which left a total of 12 fatalities.
The Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is part of a national organization promoting gun safety and efforts to end gun violence.
Cathy Weinmann, a volunteer for the group, said many people mistakenly believe the group is working to curtail gun ownership rights.
"We are not an anti-gun group," Weinmann explained. "Many, many, many of our members are gun owners, and what they and we promote is responsible gun ownership and legislation, local laws and national laws, federal laws that promote gun safety and responsibility."
Weinmann believes the confusion stems from messages by pro-gun rights groups trying to scare gun owners with threats that any response to the country's mass shootings would mean taking away their firearms. Her group believes there are more reasonable and sensible approaches. Moms Demand Action now has more than 10 million supporters, with chapters in every state.
Tracking the sale and possession of guns is an important law enforcement tool. According to a 2021 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms report, nearly 8,100 pistols were either recovered in Indiana or had been sold here.
Weinmann noted her group is convinced tightening at least some gun-ownership requirements is needed, although convincing lawmakers of this has been a challenge.
"Our wonderful state legislature passed permitless carry two sessions ago," Weinmann pointed out. "That means you don't have to have anything to carry a concealed weapon in the State of Indiana."
The ATF report also revealed the Indiana city where most weapons were recovered is Indianapolis. The most guns were recovered from people between the ages of 31 and 40.
