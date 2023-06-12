There'll be a plethora of cyclists in downtown Indianapolis Aug. 25 and 26, from children who haven't had their training wheels off for long to professionals trying to rake in some prize money.
IU Health Momentum Indy, billed as a “bicycle festival,” will be underway, featuring a number of races and rides.
Starting on Aug. 25, the Mass Ave Crit — “crit” is short for criterium, a closed-circuit race — will take place. The 0.64 mile race is described as “flat, fast and technical” and will have races for amateurs, masters and professionals.
The next day, there will be opportunities for bike rides of various distances — five, 14, 30 and 62 miles — as part of the Honor Major Taylor Fondo.
Major Taylor was an African-American cyclist born in Indianapolis who was a world champion in 1899 and American champion in 1900.
“He was the first black athlete to compete regularly in integrated competition for an annual American championship,” wrote one of Taylor’s biographers, Andrew Ritchie.
Almost a century after his death, Taylor has drawn passionate fans seeking to tell his story and honor him. Indianapolis is home to a mural of the athlete and a velodrome named after him.
Later on that Saturday is the Indy Crit, a race that is a part of the American Criterium Cup — a race series in its second year. Like the Mass Ave Crit, there will be heats for those of all levels, including a race for 9- to 14-year-olds, with the professional races beginning at 4:05 p.m.
Momentum Indy will also have an Adventure Zone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as another opportunity for youth. Two of the activities will be helmet decorating and bicycle obstacle courses.
For more information, including how to register for events, visit the Momentum Indy website at momentumindy.org.
