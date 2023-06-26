Boone REMC’s Operation Round Up board of trustees recently awarded grants to local organizations.
Organizations receiving grants included:
· Back to the Fifties Festival received $500 to purchase two canopy tents for the event’s Classic Car Show;
· Harmony IN Horses was awarded $2,096 for supplies needed to launch a program aimed at helping adopted children and those in foster care develop skills to successfully transition into adulthood;
· Mental Health America of Boone County received a grant for $1,208.36 to purchase snacks for its summer camp food program;
· Packing Hope, Inc. was awarded $2,500 to assist with its birthday bags program, which provides gifts for children who are in foster care; and
· Senior Citizens Inc., Lebanon, received $2,950 to help repair the building’s ceiling and doors.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program for which Boone REMC members allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next whole dollar. Those extra cents are put into an independent, 501(c)3 trust and disbursed through a grant process. An independent board of trustees reviews the grant requests.
“We appreciate all of our members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next highest dollar each month, donating those extra cents for projects that improve our local communities,” said Mandy Saucerman, communications director. “We are proud to support this program, as it is an opportunity for us to demonstrate one of our founding principles, ‘concern for community.’”
Since Operation Round Up’s inception locally in 2006, more than $940,000 has been donated in grants to support community projects.
More information on Operation Round Up, including an online application, may be found online at www.bremc.com/operation-round-up-grants. The next deadline to apply for funding is May 15.
Boone REMC, located in Lebanon, is an electric utility cooperative serving more than 17,000 meters in Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.
