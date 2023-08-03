Returning for the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Hauler Parade will kick off Brickyard Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Haulers will drive down Main Street in Speedway in an epic display of color and excitement beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
This drive down Main Street signifies the return of NASCAR to Indianapolis and marks the beginning of one of the most highly anticipated weekends in global motorsports – Brickyard Weekend from Aug. 11-13.
Following the parade, the haulers will be displayed on Main Street until 7 p.m. Fans can get an up-close look at their favorite driver’s hauler, while enjoying free entertainment from Radio One DJ Kenny Kixx, race-themed activities, photo opportunities and more.
The family-friendly event is free for fans of all ages.
In addition, Main Street establishments will be open for business and ready to welcome fans.
“There is no better way to launch Brickyard Weekend than the return of the NASCAR Hauler Parade after a three-year hiatus,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “With four races over a three-day weekend, Brickyard Weekend is packed with family-friendly activities on and off the track.”
Brickyard Weekend is the only time fans can see North America’s top motorsports series competing on the same track during the same weekend, with the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone all racing on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course during the three day weekend.
For a full list of Brickyard weekend community initiatives and programs and for updates regarding the Hauler Parade, visit the website at IMS.com/community
