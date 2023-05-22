On May 26 through Memorial Day weekend, American Legion Auxiliary members will be distributing red poppies across the United States in exchange for donations to support veterans, active-duty military and their families that have medical and financial needs. All proceeds will be going to assist veterans, military and their families.
National Poppy Day is observed the Friday before Memorial Day and is the tradition of wearing a red poppy following the battles of World War I. The flower is very symbolic throughout the world as red poppies bloomed on the battlefields of France and Belgium. With Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., wrote In Flanders Fields, a poem written during his time in service, it inspired Moina Michael to always wear a red poppy as a symbol of remembrance. After encouraging other groups to do the same and urging them to adopt the poppy as a way to honor veterans, others followed from Australia, Canada and Europe.
The American Legion adopted the poppy as a memorial flower in the 1920s and its members began distributing red crepe paper poppies.
For more information, visit the website at www.ALAforVeterans.org.
