The North Salem State Bank (NSSB) presented a $10,000 charitable contribution to the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds earlier this month. The funds will be used to purchase new playground equipment for the fairgrounds.
“As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we are honored to continue the support for an organization that has played such a great part in our community’s success, and to continue the support for the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds that Dan Mitchell started more than 30 years ago," NSSB President and CEO Matt Howrey said. "We are proud of our strong agricultural roots and honored to have supported each other for many decades. We hope that this partnership continues into the next 100 years.”
This donation is the third of 10 $10,000 charitable contributions NSSB has committed to giving the communities it serves and supports, as one way to celebrate the bank's centennial year.
