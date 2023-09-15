A collaboration between Sheridan, Westfield and Hamilton Heights high schools is giving students a second chance at academic success through the Northern Hamilton County Academy (NHCA).
“NHCA gives students who have fallen behind in credits due to any number of reasons the opportunity to focus on their work in a small, controlled, and exceptionally supportive environment in order to return to their home school and/or graduate on time,” Sheridan High School Principal Rick Davis explained.
The project is made possible through many partnerships. Hamilton Heights Superintendent Dr. Derek Arrowood describes it as “the brainchild” of Sheridan Superintendent Dr. Dave Mundy.
A host of founders believed in the concept and stepped forward with financial support, including the Hamilton County Council, Hamilton County Commissioners, Beck’s Hybrids, Waitt Grain, Reynolds Farm Equipment, Biddle Memorial Foundation and Duke Energy. Arrowood expressed gratitude for initial funding and explained that the long-term goal is to create a sustainable financial model utilizing state tuition support, along with alternative school grant funding.
Even the location represents a collaboration and immense support from the community.
“NHCA is housed in a Sheridan building that was obtained through a local vendor who had space available and was able to rent us the facility at a very affordable rate,” Mundy said. "This building allows students to have their own space and specialized support that would be unobtainable in a traditional classroom setting."
Hamilton Heights High School Principal Jarrod Mason explained, “Life happens to students in ways that it didn’t used to happen. We have provided the flexibility for students who need it given, whatever their situation is.”
Sheridan veteran teacher Jeff Guenther is the lead teacher for the program. Because the program is set up differently – off campus, with a different type of curriculum, and a different schedule, Guenther explained, “Students get back on track and continue their education in a separate, supportive environment while still being a part of their home school.”
Guenther went on to praise the connection between the two schools as a reason that solutions for challenges have been dealt with easily.
In addition to the location being off-campus, Guenther said the schedule is set up to promote student success. He said they would be building each student’s schedule to best create the possibility for success. They divide the year into learning blocks that are derived from the classes needed and the given time frame. Some students may be working on 4-week blocks, while others are 9 weeks or a semester.
“We have both daily and weekly goal meetings with students," Guenther said. "This allows them to take ownership of their learning.”
With just one month into the school year, students are already experiencing success, he said.
“All of our students are finding their version of success," Guenther said. "We have three seniors. One has completed the courses needed to graduate while the other two are making significant progress toward completing the required courses to graduate on time in May.”
