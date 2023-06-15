When Becky Lane and her husband married, it was the first time she realized she had a love for cooking, baking and trying new recipes.
“I was in an evening and weekend culinary program," Lane said. "I had a full-time job, an internship at a restaurant and was going to school. But by the time I finished my degree, I put culinary aside to start a family.”
As the pandemic changed so many of our perspectives and attitudes about life, the Lane family experienced something similar.
The stress of two grade school sons learning at home, sheltering in place and everything that came with the unique circumstances brought Lane back to the kitchen to destress and enjoy her creativity.
“I started with pies," she said. "I was giving pies to neighbors and asking for feedback. Our neighborhood was doing food truck nights and I set up a tent and sold pies.”
By November of 2021, Lane found a commercial kitchen space in Sheridan and a passion for something a bit different than what you’d see in a typical bakery.
In addition to mini pies, brownie pops, cake pops and Irish Stout Brownies, Lane loves marshmallows and all the different options that come with them.
She calls learning how to make homemade marshmallows in culinary school one of those “mind-blowing” moments. In addition, it sets her apart from other bakeries in the area.
“I’m not your average baker," she said. "I don’t make cakes, cupcakes or decorated sugar cookies. I make gourmet marshmallows and chocolate confections.”
Lane makes marshmallows from scratch and in more than 50 flavors,like strawberry, lemon and basil. With a core of seven basic flavors she sticks with, Lane has fun experimenting and playing with the different options.
“Fresh marshmallows are so delicious; many people can’t go back to the store and get the ones in the package," she said. "Others, who would say they don’t even like marshmallows, love these. I make a fluffernutter cookie; two soft peanut butter cookies with homemade marshmallow in the middle which have been very popular, and it was a happy accident that these cookies have no gluten or dairy ingredients too.”
She’s found that marshmallows are so cost effective, they make a great addition to gift boxes over the holidays and she offers a variety of packages for parties, corporate events and holiday gifts.
The gift shop at Conner Prairie is selling her marshmallow treats, as does Something Splendid in Westfield, Alexander’s on the Square in Noblesville and the Indiana Artisan Gifts and Gallery in Carmel.
Customers can order online and pick up at her Sheridan kitchen and she can be found on the Market Wagon - a local farmer and food website that delivers fresh vegetables, dairy, meat and baked goods to your door.
In five years, Lane hopes to have her own small store front but for now, she’s concentrating on growing and becoming known as a business that makes high quality and unique treats and desserts.
The Becky the Bakester shop is at 3901 IN-47, Ste. 10, Sheridan.
Visit the website at https://www.beckythebakester.com/ for ordering options.
