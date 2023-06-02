Firearms enthusiasts will burn ammo and raise money for ovarian cancer awareness during the fifth annual Marty Brown Memorial Open on Saturday in Zionsville.
Revere’s Riders sponsors the one-day rifle event held at a private Zionsville home with a gun range. A second one-day open for pistols will be Sept. 16.
The day will include firearms instruction and the opportunity to fire the Revere’s Riders Rifle Qualification Test. Those who earn a score of “marksman” or better may attend the Marty Brown Memorial Invitational in November at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh.
Anyone from “very, very early beginners, all the way up to intermediate and experts,” are welcome to the open, organizer Phil Brown said. “We’ve had people come with a new rifle still in the box.”
There will be prizes galore, Brown said, including tools and firearms related gifts donated by arms manufacturers.
The day will also include information about ovarian cancer, which took the life of Brown’s wife, Marty.
“Marty was born and raised in Napa, California, and after we got involved with Revere’s Riders, she became a rifle instructor and was able to go to Camp Atterbury and make hits on targets out to 500 yards,” he said.
“She was such an enthusiast of the sport that during chemotherapy she refused to let them put a port in her right shoulder because she was a marksman,” Brown said. Right-handed shooters rest the rifle butt against their right shoulder. “So, yes. She kind of enjoyed the sport,” he laughed.
Entry costs $125 per person and includes the range fee and lunch.
For more information or tickets, visit the website at https://www.reveresriders.org/event/2023-jun-3-zionsville-in/.
Revere’s Riders is a non-profit organization affiliated with the Civilian Marksmanship Program, National Rifle Association, and NV Firearms Coalition. Its volunteers promote traditional marksmanship, American history and civic engagement, Brown said.
