Two men built a new 27-acre farm for suburbanites at Thorntown last year.
Brothers-in-law Jordan Bass and Anthony Korty live in Carmel and Westfield, but both came from rural backgrounds and dreamed of a simpler lifestyle.
So they bought some production farm ground and woods at U.S. 52 south of Ind. 47 and carved out their own dream farm with a climate-controlled barn, pond, trails through the woods, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
They named the place Ironwood Farms and grew their first crops last year. They opened to the public in September, guessing correctly that others who live in the suburbs would also enjoy driving down their long gravel lane, sitting on the barn’s two porches, and watching the sun set over the pond. The pond is stocked with small fish and will eventually be opened for fishing, Korty said.
Ironwood Farms is open to lovers of fresh air, songbirds, butterflies, fresh produce, and the country lifestyle. Trails guide hikers through the woods and along a wildflower path. Families can come to pick produce and spend the day exploring and unwinding.
“This started as a passion project for us,” Korty said. “Both of us live in communities where your food comes from the grocery store. And, if you’re lucky, you go to the farmers’ market on Saturday. People don’t get to touch and see where their food comes from. We both have a passion for being outside and being in nature and wanted to bring other people a little bit closer to it.”
The apple orchard’s 110 trees should produce fruit in about three years. For now, they’re home to nesting red-winged blackbirds that sing all day in the sun amid an array of wildflowers and ground cover. A little less than half of the apple trees are common varieties one would expect to find, while a little more than half are eating and baking varieties developed by Purdue, Korty said.
Rhubarb, raspberries, asparagus, and other slow-growing plants have been planted for future seasons. But this year’s offerings are switching from spring veggies, including sugar snap peas, to summer’s green beans and sweet corn, which will soon be ready. There are all sorts of pepper varieties from mild to the Carolina Reaper and even a sweet habanero without heat.
Other offerings include garlic, kale, cabbage, several tomato varieties, onions and more. There will be pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, popcorn, and more in the fall.
“We want people to be able to come out and pick vegetables for a meal,” Korty said. “Cooking with fresh ingredients is so much better than anything that has been sitting on a store shelf. It may even be locally grown. But by the time it’s picked, shipped, processed at the store and put out on the shelf, it can be a week old. And it’s just not as fresh as something you pick yourself that day.”
Not everyone wants to pick their own produce. For that reason, Ironwood Farms now offers produce subscriptions for delivery or pickup.
Bass, an accountant, works in real estate, and Korty has a degree in horticulture from Purdue University. Bass handles the bulk of the business side of things, while Korty handles the day-to-day operations on site.
The barn and grounds are also available for rent for parties, weddings, corporate events and more.
Learn more about Ironwood Farms on their Facebook page. Or, for more information, call 765-252-2127 or email to info@ironwood-farms.com.
