Madison Parker of Pittsboro traveled to Mobile, Ala., on June 14 to participate in the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 22-24 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Parker is one of 50 representatives competing for more than $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.
Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana, Parker began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent, and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Parker will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events, and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.
“We are excited to welcome the 50 outstanding state representatives to Mobile for the 66th annual National Finals of Distinguished Young Women,” Carole Hegwood, executive director of Distinguished Young Women, said in a press release. “These young women are accomplished, talented, intelligent, and have exciting futures ahead of them.”
If selected as the program’s overall winner, Parker will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school dropout rates, as well as to encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.
Parker is a 2023 graduate of Tri-West Hendricks High School and the daughter of Lori and William Parker.
