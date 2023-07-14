A man and woman may have drowned in a Zionsville pool Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department news statement.
Roland Lucian, 74, of Zionsville, and Patricia Mock, 68, of Brazoria, TX, were found unresponsive in a pool in the 200 block of Larkspur Court that afternoon. Lucian’s two daughters removed them from the pool and began life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, according to the statement.
Sheriff's Detectives an the Boone County Coroner's office are investigating.
