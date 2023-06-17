A program by Professor Steve’s Amazing World of Science kicked off the Lebanon Public Library‘s summer reading special performances Wednesday.
Steve Walden of Lebanon said the performance was his 24th at the library, although he travels far and wide to make science fun for children.
Walden wowed a packed house Wednesday, explaining simple machines and demonstrating some of them, to the delight of youngsters and adults.
For levers he trotted out a ball bat and a hammer, saying those things are “just a stick” until you pick them up. Then they “multiply your power.”
He attempted to crack a walnut with his bare hands, which had the children laughing, but then cracked it in a jiffy with a nut cracker, another example of a lever.
Then he worked his way through inclined planes, wheels, and other simple machines, demonstrating the use of a miniature trebuchet along the way.
Other special performances will include:
• June 19, Silly Safari Animal Show;
• June 28, Leonardo music Rockin’ and Reading;
• July 6, Freddy Fossil Dino Show; and
• July 14, Bubble Wonders Show.
There will also be expanded STEM programs, extra story times this summer, and Librarian Jessie Fleming will make fairy gardens with children.
Visit the library at 104 E. Washington St., Lebanon, or go to the website at https://leblib.org/ for more information or to register for programs.
