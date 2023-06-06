Prosperity Indiana recently announced that Aspen Clemons has been selected as the next executive director.
Clemons has more than 10 years of professional experience in policy, strategy, evaluation and programs in areas of affordable housing, diversity, poverty and social justice.
“Prosperity Indiana serves a critical role of increasing equity, economic mobility, and access to opportunity,” Clemons said. “I am humbled to partner with our staff, members, and board of directors to support community and economic development efforts throughout Indiana. I am excited about returning home to help make Indiana a place where everyone who calls it home is afforded an opportunity to thrive.”
Clemons holds a B.A. in economics from Spelman College and a M.S. in social policy from the University of Pennsylvania. She holds an Executive Leadership Certificate from the University of Chicago. Clemons has administrative posts working for several universities, the Indiana United Ways and the Indiana Commission for Women.
“Ms. Clemons’ vision, passion, and approach impressed the search committee,” said Steven Meyer, Prosperity Indiana board president. “The board of directors is confident Aspen will be an inspiring leader of Prosperity Indiana members and our community partners across the state.”
