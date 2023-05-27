State lawmakers adopted a two-year budget that includes increases for Purdue University operating funding, as well as funding for the ongoing establishment of Purdue University in Indianapolis and construction of the Clinical Education Building for Pharmacy and Nursing, among other increases in funding.
The budget provides a 4% increase in operating funding for fiscal year 2024 and a 6% increase for FY 2025 – the most significant infusion of new dollars in operating appropriations that higher education in the state has received in many years. A portion of that operating funding is contingent on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education adopting its new Outcomes-Based Performance Funding formula, which is expected in the next few months.
“On behalf of our students, faculty and staff, we extend our sincere appreciation to the Indiana General Assembly for its generous support of Purdue University that met almost all of the requests we submitted for the next two fiscal years. We are excited to receive funding for all three capital projects in West Lafayette, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. General operating appropriation is rising while Purdue Extension, ADDL and facility renovation all benefit from the significant increase,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said. “We continue our commitment to be excellent stewards of these valuable tax dollars, including the transition and recurrent budget for Purdue University in Indianapolis – Purdue’s first urban campus.”
Purdue University in Indianapolis received the full operating request made by the university. For FY 2024, Purdue in Indianapolis is appropriated $10 million for transition funding to support building out physical infrastructure and programs (i.e., student success, student experience and industry engagement), and for FY 2025, Purdue in Indianapolis is appropriated $17 million, which will be the basis for the annual state appropriation in future budgets. Purdue in Indianapolis also received $60 million to fund an academic and student success building that will be an integral part of campus life for students and faculty.
Purdue West Lafayette was approved for an $89 million appropriation for construction of the Clinical Education Building and Pharmacy, which will address Indiana’s workforce shortage for skilled nurses and pharmacists and expand interprofessional education opportunities that mirror modern health care settings. Pending formal approval from Purdue’s Board of Trustees, the project will cost $160 million. The university combined with the colleges of Pharmacy and Health and Human Sciences have collectively raised or committed over $70 million in private and institutional funding to complement the state appropriation.
The following line items received increased appropriations:
- Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL): increased the annual appropriation to $5 million per fiscal year ($1,288,439 increase per fiscal year).
- County Agricultural Extension Educators: increased the annual appropriation to $8 million per fiscal year ($512,184 increase per fiscal year).
- Agricultural Research and Extension – Crossroads: increased the annual appropriation to $9 million per fiscal year ($507,675 increase per fiscal year).
Purdue also received funding for the following capital projects and capital appropriations:
- Purdue Fort Wayne School of Music building: $15 million.
- ADDL Laboratory upgrades: $5 million.
- Regional deferred maintenance: $4,224,138.
- Repair and Rehabilitation appropriation: $15,101,111 per fiscal year.
