A Purdue University invention will soon give engineers real-time data from Indianapolis’ newest interstate section, potentially preventing potholes, reducing construction traffic jams and saving taxpayer dollars spent on road repairs.
Purdue researchers, Indiana Department of Transportation crews and WaveLogix installed concrete sensors invented by Purdue professor Luna Lu into the future I-465 interchange to I-69 south on Indianapolis’ south side on July 25. The sensor allows concrete to “talk,” decreases construction time and how often concrete pavement needs repairs, while also improving the road’s sustainability and cutting its carbon footprint.
The sensor was embedded directly into a concrete pour and sends engineers more precise, consistent data about the concrete’s strength and need for repair than is possible with currently used tools and methods. States across the country with concrete interstate pavement have signed up to participate in a Federal Highway Administration pooled fund study to try out the technology. Indiana joins Missouri, Tennessee and Texas in embedding the sensors.
