The Red Barn Summer Theatre presents “Boeing Boeing,” by Marc Camoletti (translated by Beverly Cross) as its second production of the 2023 season.
This high-flying farce takes place in a swinging bachelor’s busy apartment in Paris where Bernard, a 1960s era vintage playboy, has three fiancées, all flight attendants for major airlines, that he manages to keep separate with help from a stressed-out French maid and a well-thumbed airline timetable.
Unfortunately for Bernard, when the Boeing Aircraft Company develops a speedier jet airliner, his hysterical juggling act is about to come to a frantic, hilarious end.
“Boeing Boeing” opened June 21 and runs Wednesday through Sunday for two weeks, until Saturday, July 1.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and are available online at redbarntheatre.com. Tickets may also be purchased by telephone at 765-659-1657 or in person at the Red Barn Box Office that is open 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Opening night, Fridays and Saturdays only, The Cellar will be open for business featuring Beer, “Barn Box” snacks and a selection of wines from Blackhawk Winery of Sheridan. Along with The Cellar being open, Music on the Lawn before the show is sponsored by Heather’s Flowers. Come an hour early and enjoy some music and a beverage before the show.
Michael Taylor is the artistic director of the Red Barn Summer Theatre. The Red Barn was founded in 1973 by Martin and Carol Ann Henderson.
The theater is at 2120 E. C.R. 150 S., Frankfort.
