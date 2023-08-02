Senior citizens can have a week’s worth of fun and get an event T-shirt for $10.
The Senior Olympics, sponsored by Boone County Senior Citizens, Inc., will offer 12 indoor and outdoor competitions for all skill levels Aug. 28-31. Those who can't play are welcome to come cheer on their friends.
But be quick, because the registration deadline is Aug. 18.
Anyone age 60 or older may participate. Non-Boone County residents are not eligible for medals.
Activities include everything from euchre to track and field, and from corn hole to pickle ball. There will be nature walks and bocce ball, bowling, tennis, a basketball shoot, water aerobics, line dancing and golf.
Events will take place throughout the county, including the senior center in Lebanon, Witham Family YMCA, Pleasant Acres Nature Park in Jamestown, and Cool Lake Golf Course in Lebanon.
Zionsville’s Mark Baltz, a sports official for 50 years, will be the keynote speaker during opening ceremonies and breakfast Aug. 28. Reservations are required.
Baltz is retired after 25 years as an NFL referee.
“One of the greatest things I ever did was become a sports official,” Baltz said. “… It allowed me to travel the world and work with some of the greatest athletes in the world who have played basketball and football at all levels.”
Seating is also limited for the closing ceremonies and catered breakfast Aug. 31 featuring the Musical Escapades with Steve Elston.
Free transportation is available via Guardian Angel Hospice.
For more information on transportation or registration, call 765-782-5220 or visit the website at www.booneseniors.org. Visit the BCSSI office at 515 CrownPointe Drive for a registration form.
