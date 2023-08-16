REGO-FIX announced plans to expand its Whitestown facility at 4420 Anson Blvd. The company anticipates investing $3.6 million to construct a 12,000 square foot technology center.
A manufacturer of high-precision Swiss tooling, REGO-FIX helps manufacturers increase tool holding excellence and increased productivity in fast-paced industries including aerospace, medical, consumer electronics and power generation.
The Swiss-headquartered company constructed a 18,000 square foot facility in Whitestown in 2016 which serves as its North America headquarters. REGO-FIX currently employs 21 people in Whitestown.
“Whitestown shares the quality REGO-FIX values, and we are proud to be a part of this fast-growing and dynamic community,” said William Obras, REGO-FIX general manager Americas. “Many of the partners who will be visiting and training in our center have an international presence, and we are excited for them to see the facility and the community.”
Whitestown Town Council President Eric Nichols said, “We're very excited to welcome REGO-FIX to Whitestown. Their values and innovative work make them a perfect fit for our community."
Molly Whitehead, Boone County Economic Development Corporation executive director added, “REGO-FIX is a tremendous asset to Boone County. REGO-FIX is a unique business partner, and we are thrilled to see their continued growth.”
