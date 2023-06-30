Certified Public Accountant Shari Richey is the newest Boone County Council member.
The Boone County Republican Party elected her during a closed two-hour caucus on Monday.
Richey, of Zionsville, formerly headed Ernst & Young’s tax division. County Council President Elise Nieshalla said she’s grateful for the experience Richey brings to her service to the county.
July is the official beginning of the county’s budget season. The council tabled an early budget meeting this month after the unexpected death of Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite, who was also a CPA and had served the council for 18 years.
Boone County Republican precinct committeemen elected Richey from eight candidates after five votes. The top three candidates were Richey, Dan Lamar and Justin Hage, Boone County Republican Chairwoman Debbie Ottinger said Tuesday.
Other candidates were, in no particular order, Dennis Brannon, Matthew Jackson, Mike Broach, Tom Santelli and Nathan Messer.
“I thank the precinct committeemen for taking their time to vote every ballot and work hard to support qualified candidates,” Ottinger said. “And I thank all the candidates. It’s difficult to put yourself out there, but they all had professional campaigns and positive attitudes at the end of the night.
“Sherry will do an excellent job,” Ottinger said. “She has an excellent background that will provide the experience needed.”
Ottinger said the reason for the caucus, Wilhoite’s death, made it especially challenging because Wilhoite was beloved. “Everyone deeply respected Marcia and her family,” Ottinger said.
Boone County Clerk Lisa Bruder swore Richey in after the caucus in the Lebanon Public Library, while Nieshalla held a Bible upon which Richey’s hand rested.
Richey’s first council meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. July 11 in the Boone County Courthouse Annex.
