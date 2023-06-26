The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that Ind. 75 will close on or after Wednesday, July 5, over Muskrat Creek, near Dover.
Crews will be performing bridge work. The road will be closed between Ind. 32 and County Road 200 North through mid-August, weather permitting.
The official detour follows Ind. 32 to I-65 to U.S. 52 to Ind. 47 and back.
The contract was awarded to Calumet Civil Contractors, Inc. It also involves HMA overlay work on Ind. 75 through Thorntown. The entire contract is expected to be completed in October of 2023.
