The Restoracy of Whitestown recently held its Family Summer Splash Day party with attendees having a day full of laughter and riding innertubes on a waterslide.
The event was a celebration of the Restoracy's third birthday, celebrating its residents and their families.
The Restoracy is a family-owned company providing skilled nursing services for seniors in a home-modeled design. The facility offers rehabilitation, long-term, and memory care.
It is at 6712 Restoracy Drive, Whitestown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.