The Restoracy of Whitestown recently held its Family Summer Splash Day party with attendees having a day full of laughter and riding innertubes on a waterslide.

The event was a celebration of the Restoracy's third birthday, celebrating its residents and their families.

The Restoracy is a family-owned company providing skilled nursing services for seniors in a home-modeled design. The facility offers rehabilitation, long-term, and memory care.

It is at 6712 Restoracy Drive, Whitestown.

