The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane restrictions between County Road 150 South and I-65, starting on or after Aug. 28, near Lebanon.
Crews will be installing a new traffic signal on the exit ramp to State Road 39, just north of W. Cox Avenue and south of Birchwood Drive.
Traffic will be controlled by a flagging operation between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through mid-November, weather permitting.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.
