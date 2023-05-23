Beth Richardson was recently named to the Leading Edge Society from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, an award recognizing residential sales professionals in the top 12 percent who work in closed gross commission income (GCI) or closed units.
Richardson’s recognition stems from her sales performance and was awarded at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention held in Las Vegas earlier this year. Richardson started working in real estate in 1993 and has been named as a Top Listing Agent and Top Selling Agent almost every year since 2009. She has also received the National Honor Society & Leading Edge Society awards several times.
“Beth is an incredible sales leader who is a valuable asset to our company,” said Jerry Alexander, broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty. "She has laid the foundation for a solid customer base by implementing stellar marketing strategies and delivering superior service to her clients and fellow industry professionals."
