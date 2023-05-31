Ringo Starr will be heading out on tour with a stop in Indianapolis this fall. Starr will be performing at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Sept. 29.
“Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Ringo told Pollstar. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That's what it's all about. I don't do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it … and I'll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”
Tickets are available now online at livenation.com.
