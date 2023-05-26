It was a year ago on June 24 the Supreme Court historically overturned Roe v. Wade, but curator Shauna Blythe Burke and her peers could see where things were headed in 2021.
“I grew up with a feminist mom, marching for pro choice in the 1980s, and was really shocked to find that we were back here,” Burke said. “I felt like we could see the writing on the wall and this was the direction we, as a country, were going in.”
Burke and her artist colleagues began talking about ways to start a conversation.
For example, historical methods of abortion often included abortifacient herbs and poisons, kept in pharmaceutical bottles, vessels or other apothecary jars. Later on, the proverbial wire hanger began symbolizing the procedure.
“We began talking about the idea that abortion is as old as time, but now, it’s just going to be more dangerous. How can we bring about a bigger conversation?” Burke said.
More than 70 artists contributed to a traveling exhibition of jewelry pieces.
The Plan B Art Project exhibition will arrive at Robert Goodman Jewelers in Zionsville on June 2 with an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m.
Burke will attend and there will be refreshments provided by Shapiro’s Delicatessen. The exhibition will remain at Robert Goodman’s through the end of July.
“We are a conservative industry for the most part and here is a group of 70 independent designers and artisans who are creating jewelry and art to make a statement. We want to be a part of that statement,” Goodman said in a statement to the Town of Zionsville. “It’s the designers and makers who are really stepping up to the plate and saying it is unacceptable to take a woman’s right away from her.”
Burke said much of the work is wearable and looks like a charm necklace for example. It’s not typical and artisans hope it’ll prompt a conversation.
“I’ve only heard positive feedback from my position but I know the galleries and jewelry stores across the country that have been involved have heard some mixed feedback,” Burke said. “I had one curator turn the exhibition down because she said she was scared for her staff.”
Each time the exhibition arrives in another city, new work arrives, making each show unique.
In addition, 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated to a local Planned Parenthood site.
“We are absolutely pro-choice,” Goodman said. “Being pro-choice means that we support a woman’s right to decide and a woman’s autonomy over her own body. The decision of overturning Roe v. Wade took that right away and we are doing our part to support organizations fighting for women’s rights.”
Robert Goodman Jewelers is at 106 N. Main St., Zionsville.
For more information, visit the websites at www.robertgoomanjewelers.com and www.planbartproject.com.
