The Boone County Chamber of Commerce’s new director is no stranger.
“I began my nonprofit career helping open the Lebanon Witham YMCA in 2010,” Sean Reaves said. “I was the original membership director.”
Reaves began work with the chamber this month.
“It’s nice to see all these familiar faces up here and to get to reconnect with the people in Boone County,” he said.
An Indiana State University graduate, Reaves previously worked with the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis for more than 10 years and most recently was the director of regional operations for the Hickory Treatment Network, which operates addiction recovery programs.
“I have more than 10 years of non-profit experience, plus experience on the business side of things that I bring to this position,” he said.
“Out of the many strong candidates that were interviewed, Sean stood out based on his expertise in nonprofit management and natural connector personality,” chamber board president Donald Barrett said in a news statement.
Reaves’ immediate goals include meeting chamber members.
“I want to make sure they know that I’m here to help serve them and really listen to them on what needs they have and how the chamber can help them,” he said. “Small or large businesses have unique needs but always need people to advocate for them. And I want to build on the success the chamber already has going for it.”
Membership grew by 85% in the last six years under the previous two directors, he said. The retention rate is more than 75%.
“Businesses are seeing the value in the chamber and continuing to renew their memberships,” he said.
Reaves is married to Sarah Reaves, who has been a teacher for more than 25 years and is also a speech pathologist. They have two daughters. One is enrolled in Brownsburg schools, while their older daughter began work as an art teacher this week.
The Reaves family lives near Fayette and attends Traders Point Christian Church at Whitestown.
He coaches softball with the Indiana Shockwaves Club.
“If I’m not working, I’m at softball practice or on a softball field somewhere,” Reaves said. Or, he might be cuddling his 170-pound St. Bernard named Mac, who Reaves calls a gentle giant.
