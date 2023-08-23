In recognition of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales asks Hoosiers to consider serving as an Election poll worker.
Statewide, Indiana needs as many as 20,000 poll workers to administer efficient, trustworthy elections.
National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to encourage more people to become poll workers in their communities.
sponsored by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the day is meant to address the need for poll workers and inspire greater civic engagement.
“Poll workers are essential to ensuring our elections are a success,” Morales said. “I’ve heard from election officials across Indiana and there’s certainly a strong push for more poll workers. Signing up to be a poll worker is a great opportunity to serve your community and our state. I want to especially recognize and thank all of the Hoosiers who have worked the polls this year and in years past. Your dedication is appreciated.”
From months of discussions with county clerks, Morales has launched working groups that are currently underway. One of the groups is focused on poll worker recruitment and training.
Poll workers must be at least 18 years old (or 16/17 if participating in Hoosier Hall Pass), must be a registered voter and a resident of the county in which they wish to work.
Poll workers earn up to $150 for their service, depending on the county. Many poll workers are tasked with duties such as setting up and preparing the polling location, welcoming voters, verifying voter registrations, and issuing ballots.
Poll workers are needed for the upcoming Municipal elections in November and for next year’s National, State and County Primary and General Elections.
People interested in signing up to be a poll worker or learning more are encouraged to contact their local election office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.