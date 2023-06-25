Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales recently welcomed a new business to Boone County.
Morales attended a ribbon cutting ceremony in Zionsville for Tresss Aquatectural Designs. Tresss Aquatectural Designs is a business that creates state-of-the-art pool covers.
“Since the start of my administration, attracting new businesses to the Hoosier state has been a major focus," Morales said. "My office has met with several international professionals considering Indiana as the home for their business. From large corporations to small shops, there isn’t a better place for a business to open and thrive than here.”
Forbes Advisor ranked Indiana as the best state to start a business in 2023. Business services are a key component for a strong economy at the state, national, and international level. These services are the backbone of entrepreneurship.
“We strive to make managing a business in Indiana as efficient and secure as possible by cutting the red tape,” said Rebecca Longfellow, director of Business Services. "Government services thoughtfully designed to support businesses is what makes Indiana a great place to do business."
The Secretary of State’s Business Services Division is responsible for registering and managing businesses throughout the state. INBiz is Indiana’s one-stop portal for Hoosier businesses. Through INBiz, business owners can register, maintain and file required paperwork. It also ensures business owners are complying with state laws and regulations. INBiz.in.gov is a resourceful portal that walks Hoosiers through a step-by-step process and is open to anyone who wants to a run business in the state.
Morales is scheduled to attend several business openings throughout the state in the upcoming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.