The Boone County Senior Services, Inc., Senior Olympics closed Thursday with a celebration, music and awards ceremony.
Executive Director Anita Bowen said 198 senior citizenss participated in this year's games - 24 in pickleball alone. That's double the number of pickleball players from last year, she added.
Anyone aged 60 or older is welcome to participate in the annual Senior Olympics.
Monday kicked off with euchre, bocce ball, table tennis and bowling. Seniors headed to Western Boone High School for track and field events on Tuesday.
One woman who just turned 60 said she hadn't played in sports since her school days but attended plenty with her children. She said the track and field facilitators made her comfortable with the events and even gave instructions.
Cornhole, water aerobics and a basketball shoot also took place Tuesday.
Those who could not play Wednesday, or who just didn't want to, sat along the pickleball sidelines and chatted and cheered for the others. Longtime friends caught up on each others' news in between yelling encouragement to players on the court. And there was also plenty of good-natured trash talking to go around.
Golf, two nature walks, and line dancing also took place Wednesday. The event included traditional line dances plus hand jives and other dances that could be performed while seated.
The instructors and the participants sometimes got off beat or missed a step, but that just led to more laughter.
