Smoke from wildfires raging in Canada has created the most polluted air on record in New York City. Although Indiana is hundreds of miles away, doctors warn it’s important to stay alert to rapidly changing conditions.
Just looking out the window this week in parts of the eastern U.S. was enough to alarm residents about bad air quality. Although it isn’t as obvious in the Midwest, some people report sore throats and breathing problems from the dirty air.
Pulmonologist Dr. Graham Carlos – also a professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine – said Hoosiers with sensitive respiratory systems are especially at risk.
“Most vulnerable are patients who have conditions where breathing in these pollutants can trigger a flare or tightening of the airways,” said Carlos. “Other patients that have emphysema – say, conditions like cystic fibrosis that affects the lungs – they may also notice increased coughing, shortness of breath or even wheezing.”
Carlos urged people with worsening symptoms to get medical care right away. He said even a little trouble breathing for some can be the first sign that sends them into a spiral.
He said it’s too dangerous for compromised patients to simply try to ride out their struggles.
Carlos said a mask can be helpful. But he said his best advice, until the dirty air blows over, is to stay indoors whenever possible.
“Here in Indiana, our air quality index is moderately high,” said Carlos. “Trying to avoid strenuous outdoor activities – running, cutting your grass – is good advice. Staying inside in the air conditioning with air filtering – in your car, windows up – a good habit to be in when the air quality is this poor.”
Those with underlying lung or heart diseases should consider investing in air purifiers and monitor the air quality online at AirNow.gov.
