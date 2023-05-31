One person lost their life in a seven-vehicle crash over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. May, at 12:05,
Shortly after noon on Saturday, the Indiana State Police Dispatch Center received several calls about a serious multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70, about two miles west of the Plainfield exit. When emergency responders arrived, they found several severely damaged vehicles, one of which was upside down and fully engulfed in flames.
As the Plainfield Fire Department extinguished the flames, they located the driver who was entrapped in the wreckage. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders found two other people requiring medical care and they were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were three semi-tractor trailers involved and four passenger vehicles.
The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 for nearly six hours while it was investigated and the wreckage was removed. Officers from the Plainfield Police Department, along with deputies from the Hendrick's County Sheriff's Office worked to clear out all the vehicles stuck in the traffic que.
Preliminary investigation determined traffic was backed up from a minor crash on the side of the interstate just west of the crash scene. As traffic backed up, the driver of a semi-tractor trailer failed to stop in time and hit the back of stopped traffic. Two vehicles rolled over and several others received heavy damage. The crash is still under investigation. At this point, neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.