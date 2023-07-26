A new Kiwanis Club, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Sheridan, has been developed and will be serving the community of Sheridan through local, national and international Kiwanian programs. The newly developed club is looking to add members to serve and those who are interested in joining can attend a Kiwanis meeting or can contact one of the members.
The Sheridan Kiwanis Club meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Sheridan Historical Society Museum, 315 S. Main St., Sheridan.
The new Sheridan Kiwanis Club had its first meeting with Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison as a guest speaker. Jellison spoke for about 45 minutes, telling attendants about his background in law enforcement, newspaper publishing and his first year as the county coroner.
Hamilton County’s Coroner Office is on track to be certified as one of out of 30 offices as the highest ranked agencies in the United States, Jellison said. The office has grown from a staff of three people to 12 in the last year and handles duties associated with providing new services to the 350,000 residents of Hamilton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.