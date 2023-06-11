Sheridan High School recently held its 135th commencement ceremony, graduating 79 students at Larry Hobbs Memorial Hall.
Following the processional and “Star Spangled Banner” by the SHS band and chamber choir respectively, Class President Grant Ferren welcomed friends, family and classmates.
Principal Rick Davis introduced co-valedictorians Chaney Smith and Emily Weddington who addressed their classmates and others in attendance.
Smith talked to the class about how she wants to be remembered, ending her remarks by saying to her classmates, “I hope that you go out there and live your best life, approaching every day the way you want to be remembered.”
Weddington shared that her parents hand-picked Sheridan for the advantages of a smaller, close-knit school. She said the decision “paid off” as she went on to praise her time at SCS and the many opportunities she has experienced. She used her favorite subject, science, as an analogy for life, pointing out among other comparisons that “life is an experiment.” She concluded by talking about how scientists need to collaborate and thanked her fellow classmates and other people who helped her meet her goals.
The band, under the direction of Patrick Cronin, performed “The Phantom of the Opera Medley.” Under the direction of Libby Dublestein, the choir performed “Memories” in honor of deceased classmates Timmy Kinkead and Gavin Petro. In addition, as allowed by the State of Indiana, a posthumous diploma was presented to Petro’s family.
Graduating seniors selected Macy Mullen as the Alumnus of the Year. Mullen graduated from SHS in 2013, and after graduating from Purdue with a major in chemistry, began work at NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida. She has worked as a principal investigator for the NASA Investigative Chemistry Laboratory for five years, identifying unknown contaminants from spacecraft, satellites, launch pads, or rocket systems using microscopy and other chemical analysis techniques. In her introduction, Davis shared that students are familiar with Mullen because during her time at SHS she painted the periodic table that still graces the west hall. In addition, he said, “She has been recognized at the Kennedy Space Center with an Engineering Excellence Award, multiple on the spot awards in support of the Artemis and Commercial Crew Programs, and was most recently recognized in a group achievement award by NASA headquarters. Her favorite investigations so far have been characterizing re-entry combustion products from Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft and NASA’s Orion spacecraft after its journey around the moon.”
Mullen talked about her path to NASA and told graduates, “You know to seize opportunities, but be prepared for them to not look like what you expected.” She also reminded them, “When you are uncomfortable, you are learning, growing, and improving.” She ended her remarks by quoting her NASA mentor who encourages her, “Work hard; play hard.”
Davis addressed the class with words of encouragement before he and Dr. Melissa Hampton presented students with their diplomas. Davis encouraged the graduates to “not settle for less than your potential, discover your gifts and share them with the world, shine brightly, be a positive light for others, and finally, follow your dreams to success.”
Graduate Emma Sutton gave a class history before she and Dr. Dave Mundy conducted the tassel ceremony. Davis said it was fitting that Sutton provide the class history given that her future plans are to attend Ball State to become a history teacher.
Following the ceremony, graduates and families gathered on the front lawn for photos and conversation, as students said their final goodbyes to high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.