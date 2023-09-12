Sheridan High School earned high national and metro-area rankings in the 2023-24 Best High Schools list, which U.S. News recently released.
As a small school (enrollment less than 500), Sheridan ranked eighth in the Indy Metro area.
“We are confident various initiatives will help raise this ranking even higher in future years," Sheridan Principal Rick Davis said.
Davis added that the ranking is not the “be all, end all," but is just one of many metrics that help paint the picture of a high school.
“National recognition is great, but our greatest indicator is how we see our students succeeding while they are with us and when they leave us," he said. "We are working hard to continually increase offerings, while at the same time maintaining our small-feel and nurturing environment.”
Sheridan is focused on preparing students for their future through a rapidly growing work-based learning internship program, an increase in career and technical, advanced placement, and dual credit course offerings, and many other programs and activities.
Superintendent Dave Mundy sees this recognition as one of the many successes Sheridan High School is experiencing right now.
“We are coming off a great summer with our band having an outstanding competition at the State Fair and a significant increase in student internships and CTE offerings," Mundy said. "Our teachers, students and families are the heart of our success.”
He also noted the success of exchange students at SHS, as well as the number of students from other districts opting to transfer to Sheridan doubling in the last several years.
“One of the greatest indicators I see of our success is when students and parents recognize the high quality of education that Sheridan High School offers and choose to attend here," Mundy said. "This is a direct result of all the outstanding work our administrators and especially the incredible teaching staff is putting into helping every student. Also, no one has a support staff as incredible as we have at Sheridan Community Schools. We are so proud of what we have accomplished, but we aren’t resting on our laurels. There is so much more to be seen in our near future.”
