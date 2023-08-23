A Sheridan High School student, Jaxson K. Schooley, died Saturday evening as the result of a crash, Indiana State Police said in a news statement.
Schooley, 17, of Westfield, was a passenger in a Volkswagen driven by Cory C. Schooley, 17, of Westfield, police said.
The Volkswagen was hit by a Dodge Challenger driven by Harrison M. Schwinn, 19, of Anderson, near Tipton County Road 300 South, south of Tipton, police reported. The Challenger crossed the center line for an unknown reason, according to the statement.
Cory Schooley and Schwinn were flown to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not suspect the consumption of alcohol or narcotics to have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
Jaxson’s Facebook page indicated that Cory is his cousin and the two shared a lawn mowing and yard service business. He was a member of the class of 2025.
“Jaxson was an outstanding young man, and he will be missed greatly,” Sheridan Community Schools Superintendent David Mundy said in a statement, calling the loss to the community devastating.
The school district made counselors and support teams available to students and said support will be available as long as it is needed.
