Three Sheridan High School students received national recognition through the College Board National Recognition Programs.
(Eliana) Pearl Henderson, Liberty Coyle-Paddack and Robert Bowen have been awarded the National Rural and Small Town Award. This award is given to students with a 3.5 or higher GPA and PSAT scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state.
“I could not be more proud of these students," Sheridan Principal Rick Davis said. "This achievement is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and intellectual prowess. SHS is committed to providing a quality and rigorous education that prepares our students not only for academic success but also for the challenges of the real world. This recognition highlights the collective efforts of our educators, staff and the supportive community."
College Board National Recognition Programs have long been a platform to honor students who exhibit exceptional academic performance. They recognize the dedicated efforts of students, enabling them to shine in the eyes of colleges and scholarship programs.
Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board, emphasized the significance of these awards in the broader context of education.
"The National Recognition Programs not only celebrate the brilliance of often overlooked students but also provide colleges and universities a platform to discover diverse talents that can enrich their campuses," Ray said.
Sheridan School Corporation Superintendent Dave Mundy said he was very proud of the students.
"We have so many students excelling at such an incredibly high level right now," Mundy said. "It's great to see recognition given to these students for their continued hard work and effort. We are very proud of all our Blackhawks.”
