Members of the Sheridan Historical Society have been collecting information and photos of local veterans to hang on lamps on Main Street as a part of their banner project.
The project started back in January as an idea from Vance Wallace and was announced to the public in March. Applications for the banners started to come in after three weeks. So far, there have been 130 submissions and more than 90 banners are already made up and ready for display.
There are 20 lamp poles on Main Street and the banners are double sided, so only 40 veterans can be honored at a time. Banners will be displayed based off of submission date and will be up for about four months, then the banners will be switched and cycle through.
For questions, submissions, to make a donation or to make suggestions, stop by the Sheridan Historical Society Museum, 315 S. Main St., from 1-4 p.m. any Tuesday, Friday or Saturday to speak to one of the members.
