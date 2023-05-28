The Sheridan Public Library is offering a summer concert series, sponsored by the Adams Township Trustee.
All in the community are welcome to the outdoor evenings with music and food at the library, 103 W. 1st St., Sheridan.
The concerts are free and a food truck will be available for the purchase of food items.
All concerts begin at 6 p.m.
The schedule includes:
June 9: Mike & Joe Flowers with J + J Street Food Truck;
June 16: Kevin Stonerock with Guac Box Food Truck;
June 23: Bailey & Smith with T’Days Jerk Food Truck;
June 30: The Ackermans with Daddios Food Truck;
July 7: Ma Bell with Bigg Higg the Food Dude Food Truck; and
July 14: The Elizabeth Lee Trio with the Love Bug Food Truck.
