The Sheridan Historical Society is offering a special program for community members at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 about the pending upgrade, remodel, and expansion to take place at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville.
It was announced last spring that the county is going to commit several million dollars to the project.
Representatives from the Purdue Extension will attend the meeting at the Sheridan Historical Society Museum, 315 S. Main St.
Anyone interested in what the new fairgrounds are going to look like after the makeover, should take this opportunity to listen to their talk, see the displays, and ask questions of the people knowledgeable about the 4-H Fairgrounds project.
