The Sheridan Historical Society Museum will present a viewing of the documentary "MONUMENTAL" from 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 1.
"MONUMENTAL" is a 90-minute documentary video of the true story of America’s beginnings. Follow Kirk Cameron across Europe and the U.S. as he meets with historians and experts to tell the story of America’s true “national treasure” — the people, places, and principles that made America the most free, prosperous, and generous nation the world has ever seen.
The museum is at 315 S. Main St., Sheridan. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.